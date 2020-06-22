Sections
Home / Cities / Despite 500 Covid-19 recoveries, no donor for plasma therapy in Amritsar

Despite 500 Covid-19 recoveries, no donor for plasma therapy in Amritsar

On June 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) allowed the GMCH to treat covid-19 patients with plasma therapy, but the hospital had started a hunt for donors around 15 days ago

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:10 IST

By Mandeep Kaur Narula, Hindustan Times/Amritsar

Even though over 500 persons, including youngsters, have successfully recovered from covid-19 in Amritsar, authorities at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar are finding it difficult to find plasma donors for treatment of critical coronavirus patients. Officials say that those who have recovered are reluctant to come back to hospital, also fearing that the donation of plasma might make them weak. The district has 224 active cases.

Under this promising, but yet unproven treatment called convalescent plasma therapy, the antibody-rich blood plasma of patients who have recovered from covid-19 is preserved for transfusion into critical patients.

On June 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) allowed the GMCH to treat covid-19 patients with plasma therapy, but the hospital had started a hunt for donors around 15 days ago. ICMR stipulates that plasma of only those who had been critically-ill before recovering can be used.

Blood bank in-charge at GMCH Dr Neeraj said, “For the past 15 days, specialist doctors and I have been regularly contacting recovered patients, but no one is ready to be a donor. We have a list of around 20 eligible recovered persons, who can donate plasma. Just three have shown some interest, but have also sought 10-15 days to think.”



He added, “There are misconceptions about the process. We have also roped in hospital counsellors to persuade recovered patients. Hopefully, we will find donors soon to start treatment.”

“It is not possible to harvest plasma from patients, while they are undergoing treatment. It has to be done about two weeks after recovery, at which stage people are reluctant to come back to hospitals. The hospital has approached family members of former Golden Temple hazuri ragi Padma Shri Late Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, but they categorically refused. A 24-year-old resident of Jandiala Guru also refused,” said a senior doctor of GMCH, who did not wish to be named. “GMCH Amritsar has treated covid-19 patients from Hoshiarpur and Pathankot too. They have also refused,” he added.

To date, the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, has conducted Punjab’s only convalescent plasma therapy as part of novel treatment modality for coronavirus. GMC Patiala is scheduled to start the therapy soon.

STRAP/BLURB

Government Medical College, Amritsar, has got approval to start this promising, but unproven treatment and has been looking for donors for critically-ill patients for past 15 days without success

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 22, 2020 00:32 IST
Solar eclipse: A low-key affair at Kurukshetra
Jun 22, 2020 00:30 IST
Movie shooting in Uttarakhand amid Covid-19 outbreak? Follow govt’s SOP
Jun 22, 2020 00:28 IST
11 deaths, 412 fresh cases in Haryana
Jun 22, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.