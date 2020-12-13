Despite court order... ‘White elephant’ sits locked and bolted on Ambil Odha floodline for 17 years

PUNE A sports complex constructed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on the Ambil Odha riverbed in Sahakarnagar has been lying under lock and key for the past 17 years.

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar knocked on the doors of the court regarding the construction, deemed in his plea as illegal, after which the court had directed the collector to conduct an inquiry in 2003.

However, not action has been taken so far.

“We had petitioned the court on the grounds of illegal and unauthorised construction, after which the court asked the district collector to take action. However, no action has been taken for the past 17 years,” said Kumbhar.

Corporator Aba Bagul said, “We are taking steps for reopening of the sports complex. Proper arrangements for release of water from the Ambil Odha during the monsoons need to be done. Tenders for construction of a safety wall along the stream have been sanctioned and the work will begin soon.”

Corporator Mahesh Wable said, “The entire structure is in the floodline. Floods have been rampant during past two years .”

Social worker Rupesh Ture said, “The problem has been created by the elected representatives who are responsible for the current conditions. The basic issues have remained unsolved till date.”

Additional Municipal Commissioner ( Special ) Suresh Jagtap said, “The project has been closed for a long time after some people went to court over some legal issue. Since then it is shut.”