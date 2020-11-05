Sections
Home / Pune News / Single-screen owners will not resume business for now in Pune

Single-screen owners will not resume business for now in Pune

They have decided not to implement the order until the government offers betters SOPs.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 16:38 IST

By Prachi Bari, Hindustan Times Pune

A worker wearing a PPE kit sanitises inside a movie theatre. Authorities allowed the reopening of cinema halls. (PTI)

Pune: Despite the state government allowing cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums owners to reopen, single screen theatre owners have decided not to reopen their premises so soon.

The state on Wednesday allowed cinema halls, drama theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools and yoga institutes outside containment zones to reopen from Thursday. As per the order, cinema halls, multiplexes and drama theatres will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and no eatables will be allowed inside the premises.

Following the order, single screen cinema owners association met and decided not to implement the order until the government offers betters SOPs (standard operation procedures).

Sadanand Mohol, president, single screen theatre owners association and owner of Vaibhav theatre in Hadapsar, said, “Members of the single screen theatre owners association, Pune district have decided it is not possible to conduct any business given the restrictions. The reality is that there is nothing for single theatre owners. There are only 17 of 31 single theatres operational in Pune while Maharashtra has 520 single theatres operational out of 2,600 single theatres.”



According to Mohol, considering the potential low audience and scepticism about new films, screenings, it has been decided to wait until the vaccines are available as a cure.

Dilip Nikam, single theatre owner of Vijay Talkies, Kelkar street, said, “We are not sure about patrons coming to theatre as film watching is luxury. Besides, there are no good movies for release, and the government has not given any time to be prepared.”

Meanwhile, Multiplex Owners Association has welcomed the decision. Arvind Chaphalkar, owner of Citypride Multiplexes in the city said, “It will take another 15 – 20 days until we have the halls ready according to the standards and protocol asked for by the government.”

