Despite pandemic, runaway couples knock court doors for protection from kin in Ludhiana

Decked up in a flashy bridal attire and accessories, Sunita Rani, along with her husband Ram Prasad, awaits her turn at the district and sessions court where her petition seeking protection from their families is to come up for hearing.

“We got married in a temple last week as my parents were against this match. They have threatened us of dire consequences. That’s why we need police protection,” says Sunita, 22. Her husband is also of the same age and the duo hails from Bihar.

While marriage halls and event planners may be reeling under heavy losses due to drop in solemnisation of marriages in the wake of the pandemic, the courts are still a safe haven for runaway couples.

Sunita and Ram Prasad are among 550 couples in Ludhiana who have knocked the doors of the court so far this year, apprehending threat to their lives from their kin for choosing their life partners. This number is significant at a time when the hearing of cases is highly restrictive.

The numbers of runaway couples approaching court rose substantially post lockdown when courts resumed hearing of urgent cases.

A court official said that due to huge influx of migrant population in Ludhiana, the number of runway couples is high here.

As per court statistics, around 4,500 runway couples who eloped and married and were facing threats from families have been provided protection in the last five years.

“Elopement cases are more in the migrant population as youngsters get married here with the partner of his/her choice, while their families are pressurising them to get married in their native village to the girl or boy of their choice and community,” said a court official.

Advocate Rakesh Gandhi, who moved an application for protection to a runway couple last month, said in most cases, the threat is from the girl’s side, with the groom moving the petition. “Most couples are in their early twenties. The court first verifies if the couple has reached the legal age to get married. Pandemic or not, the number of runaway couples has always remained an all-time high in Ludhiana,” he added.