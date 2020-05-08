Sections
Home / Cities / Despite work offers, migrant labourers desperate to go home

Despite work offers, migrant labourers desperate to go home

Concern for families, fear of Covid-19 infection and uncertainty over their future drives workers back to their states

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:49 IST

By Hindustan Times, Jalandhar/Nabha, Hindustan Times Jalandhar/Nabha

Even as industrial units are becoming operational with easing of lockdown restrictions in Punjab, migrant labourers are desperate to go back home due to concern for their families, fear of Covid-19 infection and uncertainty over their future.

Kailash Kumar, 40, an industrial worker of Jalandhar who hails from Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), said, “We are concerned about our families back home and want to leave as soon as possible.” Kailash said he and several of his co-workers are waiting for the confirmation of their train bookings.

Nearly one lakh migrants, majority of them factory workers, have registered with the district administration to go back to their home states on special trains. Seven ‘Shramik Express’ trains have already departed from the city to different states, ferrying around 8,400 migrant labourers since May 5.

Manoj Kumar, 29, hailing from Bihar, who worked in a dyeing factory in Jalandhar, said there is an uncertainty about their future. “Even if the factory resumes operations, we will be working under the fear of virus infection. We will rather go back home and live with our families.”



Gagan Kumar of Bihar, a construction worker in Nabha subdivision of Patiala, says his mother has been facing health problems back home. “My contractor is calling for construction work now. However, I want rush home. We don’t know when will get the next chance to return home.”

Sunil Mandal, another migrant labourer from Bihar, said, “We have had a tough time during the lockdown period so far. Though we have work opportunities now, my family is worried and insisting me to return home.” So far, over 35,000 migrant labourers have registered for their return in Patiala district.

Narinder Singh Saggu, president of focal point industrial units association, said the government should have consultations with industrialists so that the workers’ apprehensions could be resolved.

Onkar Singh Agaul, state general secretary of BKU (Rajewal), said, “The government should have made all possible efforts to keep back migrant labourers in Punjab to revive the economy of the state and save paddy growers from the farm labour crisis.”

Meanwhile, as many as 1,188 migrant labourers left for Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) from Amritsar on a Shramik Express train on Thursday. Deputy commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon said proper screening of passengers was carried out by health workers before they boarded the train.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
May 08, 2020 00:09 IST
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
May 08, 2020 00:52 IST
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Apple logs 71% growth in India smartphone market in Q1 2020
May 08, 2020 02:12 IST
Thane organisations step forward to help stranded migrants
May 08, 2020 02:09 IST
Businesses have to patiently work with AI, its no magic: Microsoft
May 08, 2020 02:00 IST
UP cancels cases against 28 in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot
May 08, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.