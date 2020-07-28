Sections
Home / Cities / Destination address must when filling railway reservation forms

Destination address must when filling railway reservation forms

The step has been taken for contact tracing of Covid-19 patients

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Passengers will now have to give details of their destination including the PIN code of the area while filling the reservation form. The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railway has introduced new reservation forms at reservation centers at railway stations, with additional columns.

The step has been taken for contact tracing of Covid-19 patients.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM) Chetan Taneja said that the step will help in contact tracing of Covid-19 patients. He added that if any passenger tests positive for Covid-19, the railway would have their travel history.

He said that the railway would inform passengers, who travelled with positive patients and they would also alert the authorities with the address where they had travelled. The PIN code would help them in finding a specific area.



He added that some changes have been made in online reservations also.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ghaziabad to procure more high-flow oxygen system to aid patient recoveries
Jul 28, 2020 23:35 IST
Tulsi lake overflows; water stock in seven lakes is 32%
Jul 28, 2020 23:35 IST
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Jul 28, 2020 23:36 IST
City’s July rain is highest in 76 years
Jul 28, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.