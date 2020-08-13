Sections
Developed disinfectant against coronavirus: IIT Ropar

This indigenous device harnesses the germicidal effects of Ultra Violet-C radiations to inactivate all bacteria and viruses

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindutan Times Rupnagar

Rupnagar Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, claims to have developed a room disinfectant based on ultraviolet rays, called Ultra Violet Germicidal Radiations and has named it as UVSAFE. This indigenous device harnesses the germicidal effects of UV-C radiations to inactivate all bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus.

Tested for its efficacy in New Delhi, the device has been conceptualised and designed at IIT-Ropar by Khushboo Rakha, assistant professor, department of metallurgical and materials engineering; Naresh Rakha, senior scientific officer with technical support from Shahriar Reza (design consultant). The design has been patented.

