Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Developer among four booked for carving out illegal colony in Ambala’s Barara

Developer among four booked for carving out illegal colony in Ambala’s Barara

The district town planner also asked the police to stop the unauthorised colonisation and to keep vigil in the area to bring any unauthorised activity to his notice

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Four men including a local developer of an authorised colony were booked on Tuesday for allegedly constructing the colony illegally in Ambala’s Barara.

Lodging the complaint, district town planner (DTP) Rajesh Kumar told the police that Jitender Kumar, Madan Lal, Narender Pal and Amarjeet Singh (developer) had carved out the unauthorised colony on 19 kanal 10 marla land falling in the revenue estate of Adhoya village, Barara of Ambala district, in violation of norms.

“The said site falls within the urban area which means that the land owner shall get a licence before carving out a colony within the notified area from the competent authority, director town country planning, Haryana, Chandigarh. The above-named offenders have thus violated the rules and are deliberately continuing with the contravention of provision of the Act,” Kumar said.

The DTP also asked the police to stop the unauthorised colonisation and to keep vigil in the area to bring any unauthorised activity to his notice.

A case was registered under Sections 3, 7(i) and 7(ii) of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act at Barara police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Nov 11, 2020 01:05 IST
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Nov 11, 2020 01:19 IST
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Nov 11, 2020 00:22 IST
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
Nov 11, 2020 00:09 IST

latest news

PM Modi takes dig at Pakistan during virtual SCO meeting
Nov 11, 2020 01:23 IST
Baroda bypoll: Downer for ruling combine, shot in the arm for Hooda
Nov 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals, winning IPL 2020. Tweeple react
Nov 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Dispute over Covid duties: Punjab and Haryana HC for transfer of two junior doctors
Nov 11, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.