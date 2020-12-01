Device to filter fumes installed at Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium

New Delhi:

To curb local sources of pollution that usually go under the radar, the National Environmental Engineering Institute (NEERI) on Tuesday said it has designed a new device to filter fumes at crematoriums, which contribute significantly to air pollution levels.

One such air pollution control (APC) system has been installed at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi’s oldest and busiest crematorium.

According to an analysis by NEERI, even though the annual overall contribution of fumes from the crematorium to the city’s PM 2.5 levels (the most harmful aerosols in Delhi’s air) is 0.2%-0.5%, the localised impact is high.

“High pollution levels have been observed at air quality monitoring stations close to the crematorium (Nigam Bodh Ghat), where over 20,000 bodies are cremated every year, according to 2016-17 data. It is important to check these localised sources of pollution to reduce emissions in different pockets of the city, which contribute to the overall PM 2.5 levels. We have designed an air pollution control device to clear fumes at crematoriums. One such device has been installed at Nigam Bodh Ghat, which is yet to start functioning after formal inauguration,” said Rakesh Kumar, director, NEERI, during a webinar on air pollution in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

He said for conventional cremation, around 300-400 kgs wood is required per pyre, which emits substantial fumes. “There is a need for air pollution control systems in all crematoriums in Delhi-NCR.

Local sources of pollution in Delhi-NCR that do not get adequately accounted for their contribution to bad air quality include tandoors/stoves used at smaller restaurants, solid waste burning, construction dust and use of unapproved fuels by industries, among others. “There are around 35,000 open tandoors in Delhi, which use solid fuel and an ill-designed system, resulting in emissions. Besides, the use of unapproved fuels in factories and small units also add to emissions,” Kumar said.

Talking of initiatives taken by NEERI to curb emissions, he said they have designed a Smart tree- Green pillar, which is an organic light tower of metal framework covered with living plants such as money plant, crassula, orchids, etc., with a controlled system of drip irrigation so that there is no wastage of water and provides a mist cooling system. “Such tree pillars can be installed at traffic junctions to curb emissions and must be experimented with in all metro cities, including Delhi,” Kumar said.

The webinar was organised by the environment committee of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry