Devotees bid adieu to Gauri-Ganesh under safety cover in Pune

PuneThe Gauri Visarjan followed after the fifth day of Ganpati immersion at a quieter and well organised way, although in some parts of the old city, especially near the riverbed,...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:03 IST

By Prachi Bari,

PuneThe Gauri Visarjan followed after the fifth day of Ganpati immersion at a quieter and well organised way, although in some parts of the old city, especially near the riverbed, there was some tussle among devotees and the police who were trying to keep them away from the river beds following the Covid-19 norms.

“This year 90 per cent of the people have opted for home immersions for their Ganpati idols due to coronavirus pandemic and 10 per cent have approached the river bed or even utilised the mobile haud (tanks),” said Dynaneshwar Molak, head of the solid waste management department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

According to PMC, since August 22, 4,069 idols were immersed either at river bed or in mobile tanks, while 2,671 idols were given to the idol collection centre located at 187 spots across the city. The civic body also offered 150 metric tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate powder for free to devotees as it helps dissolve idols within 24 to 36 hours.

On Thursday, people were seen biding adieu to Gauri along with Ganpati and it was a quite affair. “We decided to bid adieu to our Ganesh in our bucket of water. This year was in fact very pleasant and with everyone at home, it was a typical traditional way of celebrating the festival,” said Rashmi Ghodke, a resident of Hadapsar.



Dhanashree Sant, resident of Kothrud will be using the mobile tank which has been allotted the street corner for her idol.

Another resident Apurva Shukla said, “PMC has done a good job by sending these mobile hauds (tanks), this system has allowed citizens to see off their bappa at their doorstep for only one family member goes to hand over idol to collection personnel while other family members bid adieu from their balconies. The people collecting are following social distancing, wearing gloves, masks and aprons. They are also instructing devotees to maintain social distancing and immersion was done in a systematic manner at my residential society.”

