Dhakoli man kills 43-year-old wife in fit of rage, dumps body in toilet

The victim’s inconsolable father-in-law following the discovery of her body in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, on Friday. (HT Photo)

A 46-year-old aluminium door contractor is on the run after allegedly murdering his wife with a sharp-edged weapon during a heated argument at their Dhakoli house in Zirakpur on Wednesday night.

The accused, Ashok Saini, fled after moving his wife’s lifeless body to a toilet of their house in Vasant Vihar, Phase 2, Dhakoli.

The victim, Sudesh Saini, with her husband, Ashok Saini, the prime suspect in the case. ( HT Photo )

It was the couple’s elder son, Rubal, 22, who informed the police about the murder of his mother, Sudesh Saini, 43, after discovering the body on Thursday afternoon.

Rubal, who is pursuing graduation from a Chandigarh college, told the police that his parents, him and his younger brother, aged 10 and a student of Class 5, lived with their paternal grandfather.

On Wednesday, his parents visited the market to shop for his mother’s Karva Chauth adornments and had a noisy altercation on returning home.

When he couldn’t find his mother on Thursday morning, he asked his father, who claimed that Sudesh was away to meet her sister-in-law and left the house.

After she did not return, Rubal called Ashok over the phone in the afternoon, when the latter confessed to murdering his wife and dumping her body in the toilet following a fight the previous night.

Aghast to find his mother lying dead in a pool of blood, Rubal informed the police, following which a team led by DSP Gurbakshish Singh, along with forensic experts, reached the spot for investigation.

Police said one of the victim’s thumbs was severed and the body had multiple stab injuries.

“The accused works as a contractor for fitting aluminium doors. He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of his elder son. Multiple teams have been despatched to arrest him,” said Narpinder Singh, station house officer, Dhakoli.

The family originally hailed from Barara in Haryana and had shifted to Dhakoli 10 years back, he added.

“We have lost everything. I don’t know where to go and what to do,” said Chudiya Ram, 81, the accused’s father.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital where an autopsy will be conducted on Friday.