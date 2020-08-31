Dhanauri wetlands robbery: Three nabbed, camera recovered; police post to come up in area

Greater Noida: A week after two wildlife photographers were robbed of their professional camera in Dhanauri wetlands, the Greater Noida police, on Sunday, arrested three suspects and recovered the camera, along with the lens, from their possession. Police said the suspects – Deepak Pawar, Pramod Kumar, and Dipendra alias Deepanshu – are intermediate-level students and residents of Bulandshahr. They were returning from a friend’s birthday party when they allegedly robbed the photographers at gunpoint. Dinesh, a fourth accomplice, is absconding, officers said.

Greater Noida police have decided to set up a police check post in Dhanauri wetlands and patrol the area to improve safety and security

On August 22, photographer Narinder Kohli and his uncle Shyam Bhagra had gone to Dhanauri wetlands in their Maruti Ciaz. Bhagra was in the driver’s seat while Kohli was sitting next to him. They were shooting photos and videos from their parked car for a documentary on Sarus cranes when three masked men had approached them on a black TVS Apache motorcycle around 3pm. Two of them got down from the motorcycle and struck up a conversation with Bhagra. Kohli said the suspects asked them about the camera, which is worth Rs 5 lakh, and photography and soon pulled out a gunpoint. “They first tried to snatch Bhagra’s camera but failed since it weighed 8-10 kg. The suspects then grabbed my camera and fled on the motorcycle,” he said.

Kohli, 42, is a resident of Paras Tierea Society in Sector 137, and his uncle Bhagra, 52, is a resident of Eldeco Utopia in Sector 93A. The complainant in the case, filed at the Dankaur police station, is Kohli.

According to Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner Greater Noida, “Kohli told the police the motorcycle’s headlight bore a sticker bearing the name of a community. This was a significant clue which we started following,” he said.

The police formed three teams and launched a search in the area. “We scanned CCTV footage from several cameras in nearby areas and also questioned some suspects. We also scanned around 100 motorcycles registered in Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr in the process. A team was also scanning social media in the meantime, wherein a motorcycle bearing that particular type of sticker was spotted,” he said.

Officers further investigated the matter and found that the motorcycle was registered in the name of Surendra Kumar Pawar, a resident of Chiyasi Bada village in Bulandshahr. Upon questioning Surendra, officers found that it is his son Deepak who uses the motorcycle. The police then picked up Deepak, who allegedly admitted to the crime with two accomplices Pramod and Dipendra, from whom the camera’s lens was recovered. The police arrested the three and recovered the stolen camera, the lens, the motorcycle, a country made gun and one live cartridge.

The ADCP said a case had been registered under IPC Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) on a police complaint filed by Kohli. “They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Dinesh, a local accomplice, who was allegedly involved in plotting, is absconding. Dinesh had allegedly given them the idea that Dhanauri attracts photographers and they can be easily robbed,” he said.

The ADCP said that the police have written a letter to the Yamuna Authority for them to develop a police check post in the Dhanauri wetlands to improve safety and security.

Kohli said he is very satisfied by the prompt action by the Greater Noida police. “The police had swiftly registered my case and launched a search. They kept me updated daily about the investigation. On Sunday, I again visited Dhanauri and a police team accompanied me. The police check post will immensely improve safety of birders in Dhanauri. I and a group of birders have decided to felicitate the Greater Noida police team next Saturday which solved our case,” he said.

Yamuna Authority chief executive officer Arunvir Singh’s phone was unavailable, while officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia did not receive the call for a comment.