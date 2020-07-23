Dhankar takes charge as Haryana BJP chief in Rohtak

Om Prakash Dhankar, the newly appointed president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, took charge at the party office in Rohtak on Thursday.

The BJP’s central leadership on Sunday had appointed former agriculture minister Dhankar as the state chief, replacing Subhash Barala, who had completed his term.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP’s Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, former state BJP chief Subhash Barala, former ministers Captain Abhimanyu, Ram Bilas Sharma and minister of state Sanjeev Baliyan and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the BJP is a party where a worker from poor financial background can become the state president, chief minister, minister and the Prime Minister. “In other parties, the key positions are reserved for political dynasties. Lobbying and pressure tactics to get any position does not work in our party. I hope that Dhankar will lead the party in the state and strengthen the organisation,” the CM said.

After assuming charge as state BJP chief, Dhankar urged the party workers to support him in the new role. “The doors of my house will be open 24x7 and anyone can meet me with their grievances. I urge all party workers to send their suggestions on Haryana party president’s e-mail ID regarding new steps to strengthen the organisation in the state,” he added.

Slamming Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda’s elevation as Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, Dhankar said his party has nominated Ram Chander Jangra, a man from poor family for the Rajya Sabha while the main opposition Congress has sent the son of a politician to the upper house from the state.

Man attempts suicide at event

High drama prevailed during Dhankar’s oath taking ceremony when one Rajbir from Rohtak’s Kansala village tried to commit suicide by cutting the veins of both his legs with a sharp edged weapon. The incident took place during the CM’s address. Khattar noticed him and directed the police to rush him to the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), here.

The man had earlier attempted a suicide bid outside the Rohtak superintendent of police’s office a few months ago. He alleged that the police had filed a false case against him for giving drugs to inmates at his drug de-addiction centre.

“I had paid money to the police for cancelling the FIR but they failed to do so. The corruption has reached to a next level in the state and I attempted the suicide bid in front of the CM to apprise him of the real face of his government,” Rajbir said.

SHO Jai Narayan said the man was rushed to PGIMS and his condition is stable. A suicide note was recovered from him.

Social distancing goes for a toss

Social distancing guidelines were not followed during the function as hundreds of party workers and leaders attended the event. BJP’s Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia was among those who did not maintain social distancing. The CM also appealed to the workers to maintain social distancing and wear masks. However, the norms were not followed.