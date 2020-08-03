DHBVN officials, farm house owner booked illegal supply of electricity

The Faridabad Police has booked six people, including the owner of a farm house, for allegedly stealing electricity from a high-tension wire of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) and supplying it through underground cables to 45 farmhouses in Uttar Pradesh. No arrests have been made so far, said the police.

As per the police, Illegal supply of electricity was provided to the farm houses in Greater Noida from Sector 66 of Faridabad. Police said, 11,000 lines were supplied and 24 transformers were running on these connections.

The DHBVN has imposed a fine of ₹1.04 crore against the main accused, Pradeep Tyagi, owner of the Faridabad farm house, who had been stealing electricity. A case under sections 136 and 137 of the Electricity Act 2003; sections 120 B (conspiracy), 204 (destruction of document ) and 463(forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was registered at Bhupani Police station in Faridabad.

The suspects have been identified as former sub-divisional officer (SDO) Sandeep Kundu, ex-junior engineer (JE) Nishant Rohilla, JE Jai Jitendra Singh, outsourced staff Devi Ram and Kanhaiya Lal, and Pradeep Tyagi, a resident of village Dadasiya.

The commissioner of police of Faridabad, O P Singh, said that a raid was conducted by the DHBVN officials on July 16, 19 and 22 in village Kirawali situated across Yamuna river, after the authority received a tip-off. “On July 14, director of operations of DHBVN received information about the theft of electricity, following which a team was formed under the leadership of XEN (energy audit) Shamsher Singh, along with SDO (energy audit) Ajit Kumar, SDO Upendera Kumar, and other officials from the department,” he said.

Singh said according to the inspection team a spot check conducted at the site revealed that high tension line erected by DHBVN across the banks of Yamuna for supply of electricity to Pradeep Tyagi was being illegally tapped beneath a 100-KVA transformer installed at the site by using an underground three-core 11 KV XLPE 70mm cable.

The line was connected to an alien parallel distribution network of iron and tubular poles spread outside the licence area or the jurisdiction of DHBVN into Uttar Pradesh . “The electricity connection issued to Tyagi was for 15-KW load, which could be catered through a 25-KVA transformer. The 25-KVA transformer had been illegally changed into a 100-KVA transformer to increase the capacity that would enable the supply of stolen electricity to more premises. The alien distribution network, among other infrastructure, consisted of 24 step-down transformers of 100-KVA and 25-KVA capacities,” he said.

The police said it was also discovered later that out of these transformers, 23 step-down transformers did not bear any identification plate recording the ownership details, make, or the year of manufacturing.

All these transformers were used to provide supply of electricity to the occupants of at least 45 farm houses in Uttar Pradesh, said the police.

The electricity meter installed at the premises of Tyagi was lying disconnected beneath the 100-KVA transformer and his premises were directly connected to the distribution network bypassing the meter.

The DHBVN officials recovered the meter and the original LT cable that was installed to connect the meter. “The recovery shows that the poles were DHBVN’s property and were stolen by the suspects in connivance with DHVBN officers and employees, who have been booked for the conspiracy. This fraud not only leads to revenue loss but is also against the law,” he said

Singh said neither Tyagi’s farm house nor the 45 other farm houses have any legal electricity connection from the concerned distribution licensee of Uttar Pradesh. In fact, the distribution licensee of Uttar Pradesh had disconnected the supply of electricity to the 45 farm houses sometime in 2013-2014, after which the owners of these farm houses arranged for the installation of the high tension line and associated infrastructure across the Yamuna river for the illegal supply of electricity.

The police have formed teams who are investigating the matter further.

Shamsher Singh, XEN (energy audit) of DHBVN of Hisar said that they have estimated that the amount of electricity stolen was around 220 KV and during preliminary investigation they have found that three former and two present employees were involved in the theft. “After taking the stock of the situation, a case was registered against the farm house owner and officials,” he said .

Subhash Chand, SHO, irrigation and electricity police station, said that they have served notice to owners of 44 farm houses of Greater Noida and have given them ultimatum of seven days to pay a fine of ₹1.04 crore, failing which they would be arrested.

Police said that the fraud came in notice after an employee of one of the farm houses, whose salary was deducted , informed DHBVN office (Hisar range) and narrated the entire matter, following which a team from the Hisar office conducted an initial probe on July 17.