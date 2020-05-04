Dhol, floral showers for Ludhiana ASI who beat the virus

Ludhiana police welcome ASI Sukhdev Singh after he was discharged from the hospital in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, who was discharged from the hospital on Monday, was received by his colleagues in the police department amid the beating of dhols and floral showers.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who had got infected while on duty, had been admitted to the hospital on April 17. He is deputed as the driver of Basti Jodhewal station house officer (SHO) Arshpreet Kaur, who is also fighting the virus.

He said that his uniform espoused courage in him and helped him remain positive throughout. He says he is eager to join duty as soon as his 14-day quarantine period is complete.

The 1992-batch cop has served at various police stations across the state in his 28-year-long career. “I was deputed as driver with the sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur. We had to move around the area and remained deputed at the vegetable market to manage the crowd.”

“After assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Anil Kumar Kohli tested positive for the virus, we also underwent the coronavirus test, as we had come in contact with the officer,” he added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, ADCP (PBI) Sachin Gupta, ADCP city-4 Ajinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, ACP (industrial area-B) Sandeep Wadehra, ACP (Industrial area-A) Vaibhav Sehgal and ACP (Gill) Jashandeep Singh Gill were present to welcomed him outside the hospital.

ADCP Jaskaranjit Singh Teja said that officers like ASI Sukhdev Singh are assets for the department.