Sections
Home / Cities / Digital marksheets for PSEB Class-10 students this time

Digital marksheets for PSEB Class-10 students this time

The initiative, a first for PSEB, is being hailed by all as it will allow students to access their marksheets without stepping out of their homes in times of the pandemic.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:45 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Students can access the marksheets on digilocker app on Google playstore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to do away with physical marksheets and provide digital certificates to Class 10 students this year.

Announcing this on late Tuesday night, the board said students can download their marksheets through the digilocker app on Google Playstore. Students will be required to fill in their details and create an account on the app, following which a six-digit OTP would be sent to their mobile number. Students can then access their marksheets and even take a print out if required.

The initiative, a first for PSEB, is being hailed by all as it will allow students to access their marksheets, which they will require for admission to Class-11, without stepping out of their homes in times of the pandemic.

Board’s examination controller Janak Raj Mehrok, said, “We had received instructions from the ministry of human resource and development to provide students certificates in a digital format.”



Pradeep Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, said, “This is a welcome move as it will help students get the certificates at the click of a button. In view of the growing number of Covid-19 cases, it is not safe for children to venture out.”

Last year also, the board had decided to provide digital certificates to students of Class 12, but it had then retracted from the decision and went ahead with hard copies.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Legal tangle: BFUHS postpones 2nd PG admissions counselling
Jul 08, 2020 20:48 IST
Tractor-borne man crushes brother to death in Ludhiana village
Jul 08, 2020 20:47 IST
Digital marksheets for PSEB Class-10 students this time
Jul 08, 2020 20:45 IST
After biggest spike of 749 Covid-19 cases in Bihar, lockdown imposed from July 10
Jul 08, 2020 20:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.