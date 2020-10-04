Digital shows offer hope to performing artistes of Rambo circus

PUNE Life came to a standstill for Biju Pushkaran ( 51), the head clown of Rambo Circus, along with other artistes of the circus as the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown left them with no source of income.

“Our lives were shattered by Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown as it led to the closure of our shows and it affected more than 100 artistes. But now as the shows have started streaming online I feel optimistic and we will revive soon,” said Pushkaran.

The shows have started streaming online from September 25. The crew members who were otherwise feeling dejected during the lockdown after the tents were folded believe that the virtual screening of pre-recorded videos has revived their hopes of surviving in the circus industry.

The online circus fund-raising show was christened as ‘’Life Is A Circus’’ and it was organised in association with LaQshya Live Experiences and Production Crew Entertainment. The circus administration is contemplating to conduct more live shows on the Internet aimed at wider dissemination of the message of the circus and generate public interest in their contributions to society.

”We are missing the real-life fun of meeting children, taking selfies with them and also shaking hands as part of goodwill gesture. All these have become memories and we get nostalgic about the recent past,” said one of the circus clowns.

Pushkaran said, “Initially we thought that the lockdown would get over soon, but the restrictions are still in place. Many of our artistes are also in different parts of the state and are even facing a financial crisis. But things have just started to be better with each day,” he explained.

Pushkaran thanked local politicians and social groups for lending a helping hand in providing the artistes with necessities during the tough times.

“My wife and children who are in Kerala faced a tough time during the lockdown and I almost used up all my savings. The pandemic has affected people across all sectors,” he said.

“Initially I was disappointed and lost hope, but things have started improving,” he said.

Pushkaran explained that the circus management was approached by a production crew for online shows after which shooting for the virtual shows started and it generated a good response from the audience.

On the first day of the shooting, Pushakaran was caught with fright before the camera. “ We are used to the physical experience of touch during live shows and digital medium is completely new for us, ” he says.

Pushkaran who has worked as a circus clown for 21 years said that he was delighted to see small kids holding placards like ‘’We Love Rambo Circus’’.

The online show has a feature called ‘’Meet & Greet’’ session wherein the clowns and circus artistes interact with children virtually.

“During our online interaction, the children ask about our well being and our families. We were touched by this gesture,” he explained.

Sujit Dilip, owner, Rambo Circus, said that online shows are garnered good response. “The circus business has taken a hit last time due to rains and this time due to the pandemic.“

“We had planned to introduce some changes in the circus format with the help of a Russian circus. I had gone to Germany and found that holographic animals are used instead of real animals in the circus. However, due to the current pandemic situation, all the plans are on hold,” he said.

“This digital shows has given a new lease of life for all the circus crew. It is a 60-minute- pre-recorded show where all the acts were shot in the circus tent,” he said.

Saurabh Khurana of LaQshya Live Experiences said, “They were working on the project with field experts and professionals for more than two months.”

The show traces the journey of Rambo Circus and ends with an act dedicated to the Covid warriors for their role in mitigating the crisis.