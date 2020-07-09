Sections
Home / Cities / Dinner with Tejashwi, tea with Manjhi, Cong sues for peace in GA

Dinner with Tejashwi, tea with Manjhi, Cong sues for peace in GA

PATNA: The food was plain and simple and the talks too were straightforward. The ongoing rumblings in Grand Alliance (GA) in Bihar with regard to seat sharing and other related...

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:05 IST

By Vijay Swaroop,

PATNA: The food was plain and simple and the talks too were straightforward.

The ongoing rumblings in Grand Alliance (GA) in Bihar with regard to seat sharing and other related issues brought the two main parties of the alliance, the RJD and the Congress, on the dinner table on Wednesday night, but it failed to break much ice.

The Congress team comprised AICC in-charge for Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil, BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha, Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Congress Legislature party leader Sadanand Singh while RJD was represented by leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi.

The “dinner diplomacy”, which continued well past 10 pm on Wednesday, veered around talks related to seat-sharing and role of smaller parties in the alliance.



Sources in the Congress said that though the talks were held in cordial atmosphere, the RJD has been communicated that the oldest party of India would “not accept anything less than an honourable settlement.”

“We are not prepared to be meted out with old treatment,” said a Congress leader, wishing not to be quoted.

A senior Congress leader said that party wanted to contest at least two seats every district, which puts the total seats to 76. “The JD(U) had contested on 100 seats when it was part of the Grand Alliance, so we would definitely like to get a majority share of its seats, plus would like to retain our winning seats,” said a party leader.

The Congress had contested on 41 seats in 2015 and won 21, with a vote share of 6.7%, while the RJD had contested on 101 seats and won 80 seats with a vote share of 16.8%.

The Congress delegation also tried to convince the RJD leaders to “respect and take along other alliance partners together.”

Congress leaders, in a bid to prevent desertion from alliance, also held a meeting with HAM-S president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday evening and tried to convince him not to take “any drastic step.”

Sources said Manjhi was informed by the Congress leaders about the concerns of smaller parties to the RJD, which has assured to look into their grievances. If sources are to be believed, Manjhi also told the Congress about the “immature” behaviour of leader of opposition. The meeting with Manjhi lasted more than an hour.

Manjhi’s party, which contested the Lok Sabha elections as part of the Grand Alliance, had demanded a discussion on the forthcoming polls on issues of seat adjustment, candidates, etc. It had also demanded immediate need for a co-ordination committee in the GA by June 25.

Senior BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig over internal rumblings in GA. “The number one party of GA (RJD) has rejected demands of co-ordination committee, and has even ignored senior Dalit leader’s ultimatum. The number two party has virtually become spineless, while other parties are like slaves,” said Modi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune dist admn to share private lab’s reports with ICMR, NIV
Jul 09, 2020 21:21 IST
Telangana Inter supply exams 2020 cancelled, failed 2nd year students to be promoted
Jul 09, 2020 21:20 IST
Covid-19: Morocco to start reopening borders after strict lockdown
Jul 09, 2020 21:19 IST
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
Jul 09, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.