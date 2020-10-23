Director of Delhi-based PACL booked for cheating Panchkula man

Panchkula police have registered an FIR under the sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Manish Jakhar, director of a Delhi-based firm, PACL, after a resident of Raipur Rani alleged of being duped of several crores.

Complainant Sanjay Singhal, a trader in mandi, claimed that Jakhar offered him several properties belonging to PACL and PGF group at good rates. “One of the lands offered was in Raipur Rani admeasuring 165 acres belonging to PGF Limited,” he added.

“However, it was under attachment of CBI and could be bought only with the consent of a committee of the Supreme Court. This property was offered to me at ₹11 lakh per acre. Accordingly, I handed over cheques of ₹5 crore to him (Jakhar) and transferred ₹90.5 lakh to his company Sovereign Infra Solutions,” the complainant said.

Singhal said few days later, Jakhar showed him a 2016 order of the SC-appointed committee wherein his name had been proposed as a prospective buyer and the valuation report of the property had been called for. “To expedite the process and manage the valuation report favourably, Jakhar took ₹36 lakh from me,” he told the police.

He alleged that Jakhar did not get the sale deed executed in his favour and when he asked him to return the money, he gave him cheques of ₹28 lakh only. Singhal claimed that Jakhar deliberately evaded all communication from him after that.