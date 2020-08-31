Discrepancies in tickets booked through agents: Checking intensified at Ludhiana railway station

After finding discrepancies in tickets booked through agents, railway officials have started cross-checking the addresses of all passengers boarding trains from the Ludhiana railway station.

As per officials, on August 26, the staff found a suspicious ticket during checking.

The ticket had been booked for Siwan district of Bihar, through a Ludhiana-based agency. The agency had booked a confirmed ticket till Ambala Cantt railway station in Shaheed Express and after Ambala, a waiting ticket was issued.

When the railways started scanning the reservation forms, they found more discrepancies. In most of the reservations made by agencies, there was no mention of the destination address. In a few forms, the agencies had not even mentioned the present address or phone number of the passengers.

According to rules, the Indian railways does not accept a reservation form in case of absence of address, but the booking agencies managed to breach the system.

Ferozepur division had made it mandatory for all passengers to give the details of their destination, including the PIN code of the area, while filling the reservation form. Passengers also have to fill their own address so that in case of Covid-19 infection, tracking them becomes easy.

The railway ticket checking staff has brought the matter in knowledge of Railway vigilance for further action.

It is pertinent to mention that after discovering the misuse of senior citizens’ quota, the railways on Friday had formed special ticket checking teams. Several passengers have been caught for allegedly availing train travel concessions under senior citizens’ quota by submitting fake e-tickets.