Sections
Home / Cities / Disinfectant sprayed on migrant workers in Lajpat Nagar, MCD says by mistake

Disinfectant sprayed on migrant workers in Lajpat Nagar, MCD says by mistake

New DelhiScores of migrants, who were waiting in queues outside a school in Lajpat Nagar-3 for their screening before boarding a Shramik Special train, were sprayed with disinfectant by workers of the...

Updated: May 22, 2020 22:14 IST

By Ashish Mishra,

New Delhi

Scores of migrants, who were waiting in queues outside a school in Lajpat Nagar-3 for their screening before boarding a Shramik Special train, were sprayed with disinfectant by workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) during a sanitisation drive on Friday.

The civic body, however, said it happened by “mistake” and said that its official present at the spot had apologised to the public.

The incident took place when hundreds of migrant workers, who have registered for the trains, had gathered at Hemu Kalani Senior Secondary School for screening in Lajpat Nagar-3.



A video of the incident was circulated on social media. A worker engaged in a sanitation exercise along the road was seen spraying disinfectants on the migrant workers standing in queues.

In response, SDMC said it happened mistakenly because the worker could not handle the pressure of the jetting machine.

“Since the school is in a residential colony, there was huge demand from residents for disinfecting the compound and the road. But due to the pressure of the jetting machine, the worker could not manage it for some moments. The staff has already been instructed to be more careful and attentive while doing the job in future. The official present at the site apologised to public,” SDMC said in a statement.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare had in April issued an advisory against spraying disinfectants on people for Covid-19 management. The ministry had said spraying chemical disinfectants is “physically and psychologically harmful”.

The SDMC, however, said disinfectant spraying is being done as per protocol and guidelines. It said the civic body had distributed food and water to migrant workers who had come for screening.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As shops open, social distancing remains a challenge
May 22, 2020 23:10 IST
Manesar industry owners start drive to stop exodus of workers
May 22, 2020 23:10 IST
Amarinder announces relief measures for real estate sector
May 22, 2020 23:09 IST
38-year-old caterer kills himself, 10 booked for abetment
May 22, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.