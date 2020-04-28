Dist admn nod to restart certain construction works in Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said all these works can begin once the employer gets permission from the district administration. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

As per the orders of the Punjab government and the central government, the district administration has given the nod for the construction work of certain halted projects to restart, said deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal.

“The construction work of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, water supply and sanitation, laying of power transmission lines and telecom cables, industrial projects including MSMEs, in rural areas outside the limit of municipal corporations, renewable energy projects and those in industrial estates has been given the green signal by the district administration,” the DC said, adding that no construction activities will take place in Covid hotspots or containment zones.

He said, “The district administration has also allowed for the construction work of those projects to begin where the workers are already present on site. However, all these works can commence only after the employer gets the permission from the district administration. For this, a pro forma has been uploaded on the official website of the Ludhiana district administration– www.ludhiana.nic.in–and on the official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/dproludhianapage/) and Twitter handle (@LudhianaDpro) of the Ludhiana district public relations officer.”

“After filling this pro forma with the details of employees, labourers and vehicles which will be engaged in the construction work, the employer can send the same on the email ID acgludhiana@gmail.com. But the employer applying for the work to start will have to follow all directions of the Punjab government such as social distancing and provision of hand sanitisers and masks to the workers. Also, the workers will have to remain on the site even after work,” the DC added.

PERMISSION LETTER TO BE SENT ON EMAIL

The permission letter will be sent to the person concerned on email and the permission will be cancelled without notice if anyone is found not taking precautions against Covid-19.