Distribution of free textbooks to government school students in Haryana begins

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana government has set June 15 as the deadline to complete the process of providing free textbooks and workbooks to government school students of Class 1 to 8.

An official spokesperson said the total budget to the tune of Rs 35 crore is expected to be spent on these textbooks which will be distributed among 15, 38,546 students during the 2020-2021 academic session.

Though the books had to be provided to children urgently for the session, the printing work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The printing press of four printers, who were allotted contract of printing books, falls under the hotspot areas in Noida, Delhi and Faridabad, the spokesperson said. “Now, with the efforts of education department officers, the printers have completed the work and have started distribution of textbooks from June 1 in all government schools of Haryana. The authorities have also been directed to open schools throughout the week, including holidays upto at least 7pm to receive these books so that the distribution can be completed by June 15,” the spokesperson said.



