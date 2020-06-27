Sections
District administration de-notifies containment, red zones in Jammu

The district administration on Saturday de-notified all containment /red zones in Jammu as per the guidelines issued by the state executive committee of the disaster management,...

Jun 27, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The district administration on Saturday de-notified all containment /red zones in Jammu as per the guidelines issued by the state executive committee of the disaster management, relief rehabilitation and reconstruction department (DMRRR).

As per an order issued here by deputy commissioner Sushma Chauhan, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Jammu, the de-notified red/containment zones are Janipur, Bhawani Nagar, Gujjar Nagar, Kalka Colony, Gurkha Nagar, Gurah Bakshi Nagar, Digiana, Raipur Satwari, Simbal and Kharian villages in Miran Sahib, Kalyanpur and Channi Mawalian villages in Kanachal, and ward number 48 of Gurkha Nagar.

All these areas were governed by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) notified by the state executive council of DMRRR, the order added.

It further stated that the areas were de-notified as “intensive testing has been carried out in all the afore mentioned red zones and no fresh positive case (other than travelers) has been reported for the last 30 days in the respective areas.”



