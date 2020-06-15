District court bar association requests sanitization of advocate chambers

GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar district courts bar association has requested the administration for sanitisation to be carried out in advocates’ chambers at the district court located i Greater Noida.

“There are around 900 advocate chambers inside the court complex. One entry of visitors is through the gate near the chambers and majority of visitors entering the courts use this gate. Though administration takes up sanitization of chamber lanes, the same has not been done inside the chambers. We have requested that at least once, all advocate chambers should be sanitized. Thereafter, advocates will keep it sanitized,” Sanjeev Verma, president, district bar association, said on Sunday.

“Further, the association has appealed to advocates to keep mini sanitization machines at their chambers. All visitors should be sanitized before being allowed to enter chambers. Further, with the machine, the advocates will be able to keep the chambers sanitized themselves. This will help check the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease into their chambers,” said Verma.

Advocate Ravindra Sharma, who has a chamber at the court, said he his chamber is in lane 1 and hence requires more sanitization as it is near the entry gate. “I have, in the meantime, decided to buy a mini sanitization fogging machine for my chamber. I request the administration to get all the chambers sanitized at least once.”

Court authorities, however, said all areas of the court are being sanitised in coordination with the health department.

When contacted, Mujeeb Rehman, the court nazir , said, “As per high court guidelines, we are sanitizing the court campus. Sanitization is being done in coordination with the health department and authority teams. In advocates, chambers we are sanitizing the lanes through fogging machines. Chamber shutters too get sanitized.”

Regarding sanitization inside the chambers, Rehman said, “It is not possible as during the sanitization in the morning, the chambers remain closed. Moreover, there is no guidelines to sanitize inside the advocate chambers. In residential or commercial areas, authorities sanitize the lanes and shutters or gates only. Sanitisation of inside area of shops or houses is done by owners themselves.”

According to bar association president Sanjeev Verma, “Advocates are offering their full support in the fight against COVID-19. We appreciate the efforts of all advocates who are contributing their efforts and support.”

When contacted, district chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said, “The sanitisation is done under the supervision of the authority. If the association requests the authority, then we can do it with their help.”

An authority official said on condition of anonymity that upon getting a request they will seek approval from seniors and sanitize the chambers.