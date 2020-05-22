Sections
District courts start hearing cases virtually

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:06 IST

By Kapil Datta,

The Gautam Budh Nagar district courts have started hearing cases virtually. On Friday, only bail applications were heard and the next date of hearing is scheduled from Tuesday.

“As per high court guidelines, district courts have started operations from Friday. As a routine, the court campus will be daily sanitised. Thermal scanning of all visitors will be done. Next court proceedings will be from Tuesday. The district courts today operated with less than 10% staff as Noida is still a Red zone,” Minakshi Sinha, secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said.

District court bar Association president Sanjeev Verma said, “Four judges conducted proceedings online. Judges sat inside their chambers with laptops and desktops. A special area has been earmarked for advocates. Only four advocates are allowed at a time. They are provided laptops for video conferencing. Today, around 26 bail applications were taken up by the four courts.”

