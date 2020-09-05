Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / District education officer of Chandigarh succumbs to Covid-19

District education officer of Chandigarh succumbs to Covid-19

58-year-old Harbir Singh Anand tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday but developed complications on Friday night

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 08:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh district education officer Harbir Singh Anand, who died of Covid-19, on Saturday morning. Three more employees of the UT’s district education office have tested positive. (HT file photo)

Chandigarh district education officer (DEO) Harbir Singh Anand, 58, died early on Saturday.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and had opted for home isolation.

However, he developed complications on Friday night following which he was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died on Saturday morning.

Three more employees of the Union Territory’s district education office have tested positive.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajnath Singh meets Chinese defence minister, calls for bringing ties ‘back on right track’
Sep 05, 2020 08:10 IST
Economy to LAC: Opposition charts plan to corner Centre
Sep 05, 2020 06:46 IST
Crowd management a challenge, we’ll need public support: DMRC chief Mangu Singh
Sep 05, 2020 06:40 IST
Nitish expedites pending cases of atrocity against Dalits as battle for votes intensifies
Sep 05, 2020 08:20 IST

latest news

District education officer of Chandigarh succumbs to Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 08:50 IST
Teachers’ Day Special: From chalk and duster to video lectures, teachers embracing technology amid pandemic
Sep 05, 2020 08:49 IST
UPSC NDA, NA Exams 2020: Central Railway to run special trains on 4, 5 and 6 September for candidates
Sep 05, 2020 08:43 IST
Sushant’s sister Shweta reacts to the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother
Sep 05, 2020 08:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.