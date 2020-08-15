Sections
Home / Cities / District panel finds BJP corporator guilty of forging caste certificate

District panel finds BJP corporator guilty of forging caste certificate

A Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) corporator has been found guilty by the district caste verification committee (DCVC) for submitting forged documents to obtain a caste...

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:23 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) corporator has been found guilty by the district caste verification committee (DCVC) for submitting forged documents to obtain a caste certificate during the mayoral elections.

On Monday, the DCVC declared Neela Bernard Taneja-Soans’s caste certificate invalid and ordered the Thane Rural police to file a case of forgery and cheating against her.

Soans said she will appeal against the DCVC order before the Bombay high court. “I will be updating on the issue shortly as due to the Covid-19 outbreak, my visits are restricted. I am hopeful of getting justice,” she said.

