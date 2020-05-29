Disturbed over broken family, 20-year-old Ludhiana man ends life

Disturbed over the strained relationships of his parents, a 20-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself at their rented accommodation in New Kundanpuri on Friday morning.

Before taking the extreme step, the youth recorded a video message on his mobile phone and left a three-page suicide note written in Punjabi, where he stated that no one is responsible for his death.

Police said the youth was a salesman at a cosmetics shop, and lived in New Kundanpuri with his father, a washerman, for the past three years.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at Division Number police station 8, said the deceased was found hanging by his father, who raised the alarm and informed the police.

“We reached the spot and initiated investigation. In the suicide note, the youth mentioned that he had also recorded a video message in his mobile phone, following which we scanned his phone,” the SHO said.

“In the 4.23-minute video message, he has requested his father to reunite with his mother and younger brother. He also wished his brother to perform his last rites,” he added.

The inspector said the deceased’s mother and younger brother lived in Delhi due to strained relations with his father. They have been informed about the incident.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the statement of the youth’s father.