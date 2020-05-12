Sections
Home / Cities / Diva man gets help after tweet

Diva man gets help after tweet

A 35-year-old man from Diva wanted to leave for his hometown at Varandali village in Yavatmal as his brother lost his wife on May 4, leaving behind a six-month-old baby. The infant’s health...

Updated: May 12, 2020 00:25 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

A 35-year-old man from Diva wanted to leave for his hometown at Varandali village in Yavatmal as his brother lost his wife on May 4, leaving behind a six-month-old baby. The infant’s health started deteriorating after the mother’s death as he couldn’t have any other milk. Shyam Rathod, an electrician, who lives in Diva with his wife and one-year-old boy, decided to go to the village so that his wife can breastfeed the infant.

Shyam’s brother Mangal, 31, said, “My wife died of a heart ailment. The baby could not drink any other milk. Doctors told me they would have to hospitalise the baby if this continues.”

Shyam and his wife decided to leave for the village so that the infant could be breastfed.

On May 5, Shyam tried to fill the online form but could not because of an error. Desperate to get a pass, he tweeted to Thane police and Maharashtra government, seeking help for a pass to travel to Yavatmal.



“I immediately got a call from the office of Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde asking me for details. On May 6, I got pass to travel and travelled with my family to Varandali. My wife is breastfeeding the baby who is fine now,” said Shyam.

Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde said, “Through our social media team, we came to know about Rathod’s ordeal and we immediately contacted him. We called up the Thane police and asked them to issue a pass immediately.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
May 11, 2020 23:07 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
May 11, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

Instagram rolls out new features to help businesses
May 12, 2020 01:26 IST
Sambit Patra booked for tweets against Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi
May 12, 2020 01:21 IST
Amazon launches Covid-19 Supplies Store in India, here’s what you get
May 12, 2020 01:05 IST
iQOO Z1 with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip is arriving on May 19
May 12, 2020 01:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.