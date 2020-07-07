Sections
Diving in Sutlej costs two teenagers their lives

The duo had gone with three friends who revealed the incident after 36 hours

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two teenagers drowned after they dived in the Sutlej river to take a dip on Tuesday.

The victims, Samar, 17, and Deepak, 18, were residents of Valmiki Mohalla. The friends went to the river banks on Sunday and jumped into the river to take a bath. However, both lost their balance and drowned.

The duo had gone with three friends who initially did not reveal the incident to their families. On Monday, the police initiated an investigation after Samar’s father lodged a missing complaint at Daresi police station.

During the course of the investigation, the police questioned the victims’ friends who narrated the incident to them.



The police have started a search operation to fish out bodies of the teenagers from the river, said ASI Omprakash.

