Sections
Home / Cities / Divisional commissioner self isolates after driver tests positive

Divisional commissioner self isolates after driver tests positive

Pune: Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar will undergo 14-day home quarantine from Tuesday after his driver was tested Covid-19 positive.“With the driver showing...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:07 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Pune: Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar will undergo 14-day home quarantine from Tuesday after his driver was tested Covid-19 positive.

“With the driver showing symptoms of Covid, I have decided myself to get home quarantined. According to Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines, I will myself be tested after five days. Till then, I will be following up all my work from home,” he said.

Since the past three months, Mhaisekar has been holding meetings with officials of civic body, police and visiting areas in the city as part of the Covid-19 related responsibilities.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Guardiola attacks rivals for ‘whispering’ campaign against City
Jul 14, 2020 23:19 IST
New govt order allows markets to open on all five weekdays
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
Nine deaths, 213 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
Weekend curbs: Ghaziabad admin to fully implement govt’s order, markets to open five-day a week
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.