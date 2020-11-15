Diwali firecracker leads to blaze at car godown in Mohali

The fire stations in Mohali received as many as 26 distress calls on Diwali, but save two, all were minor incidents.

At a godown in Bhelolpur village, 25 cars and other equipment were ravaged after a firecracker resulted in a blaze. No one was injured.

Fire officer Mohan Lal said the fire station received a call around 1.15pm, following which five tenders were pressed into service. It took the firefighters around two hours to douse the flames. According to the godown’s owner, Jagdish Chand, the fire caused him a loss of around Rs 10 lakh.

Another major fire was reported in Zirakpur where a house in Bhabat village was engulfed in flames, but no one was hurt. It took 10 fire tenders three hours to put the fire out, Lal said.

10 bovines rescued from fire

Meanwhile, 10 cattle had to be rescued after fireworks caused a dumping ground to catch fire in Peermuchalla, Zirakpur.

Firefighters struggled to save the livestock amid the flames and smoke, but completed the operation in an hour.

The other fires in Mohali were minor, breaking out in dry bushes, fields or garbage dumps.