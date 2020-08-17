DMRC begins work on Aerocity-Tughlaqabad Metro corridor

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started construction work on the Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor, part of its Phase-4 expansion plans. The 22km-long corridor will have a double-decker viaduct –with Metro tracks on the upper deck and a flyover for vehicular traffic beneath — on a 2.5km-stretch between Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar.

The six-lane flyover, as well as an underpass at Saket-G station (in the south Delhi neighbourhood’s G Block), on the corridor will help decongest the busy Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, a DMRC official said.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said, “MB Road will become signal-free between Sangam Vihar and Saket, after the flyover and underpass are complete. A ramp will help traffic move uninterrupted from Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to MB Road, and an underpass will aid movement from MB Road towards Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.”

This is the second double-decker viaduct the DMRC has planned in the Capital, after a similar move in the works for the Metro’s Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor, though the section will be shorter than the one on Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor.

The Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor will have 15 stations, and will connect border areas in south Delhi such as Tigri, Khanpur, Tughlaqabad, and others, to the Indira Gandhi International airport.

On Monday, the DMRC started casting U-girders to be installed on a 4.2km elevated section between Sangam Vihar and Saket-G.

“This stretch includes four elevated stations — Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G — of the corridor. Casting work is being done at the yard in Pushp Vihar,” Dayal said.

U-girders are precast pre-tensioned, U-shaped girders on which tracks can be layed immediately. These are prepared in casting yards and brought to the sites.

While the Metro corporation had started work on the Phase-4 in December last year, work was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Construction work on all three priority corridors of Phase-4 has gained pace, despite a severe workforce crunch due to the ongoing pandemic, and other lockdown-related constraints,” Dayal said.

Aerocity-Tughlaqabad is one of the three priority corridors under Phase-4. Work on the RK Ashram - Janakpuri West Metro corridor started in December last year, while work on Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor started on Sunday. As per the expansion plan, 61.6km of new Metro lines will be constructed across three different corridors, to comprise 45 stations.