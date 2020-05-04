DMRC, PWD and NBCC to resume work on infra projects where manpower, material are available

New Delhi

A day after the Delhi government gave the nod to resume construction activities on major public infrastructure projects in the city, government agencies have started preparations to restart work that had been suspended since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Government departments such as public works department (PWD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the NBCC-India Limited, among others, which are helming important infrastructure projects in the city, have started taking an inventory of construction material and availability of labourers at the sites.

The PWD is working on important projects such as the construction of a 1.2km tunnel between Mathura Road and the Ring Road, Barapullah Phase-3 elevated road project, Shashtri Park and Seelampur flyovers in north-east Delhi, and the Benito Juarez Road underpass near south campus of the Delhi University, among others.

The government has allowed construction only on those projects where the workforce is “available on-site”.

PK Vats, PWD engineer-in-chief, said, “From Monday, we have started taking an inventory of construction material at our sites and also the availability of labourers. We have asked the persons in charge of different projects to submit a report on the present status of projects and start the work at the earliest.”

A senior PWD official, who wished not to be named, said projects where financial approval has already been given and substantial work has been done on the ground are unlikely to face any hurdle in resuming construction.

The official, however, said a status report would be sent to the government describing “the progress and financial health” of projects.

According to PWD estimates, nearly 450 labourers are available at the tunnel construction site near Bhairon Marg, around 200 workers are living at Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor project site near Sarai Kale Khan and Yamuna basin near Mayur Vihar-1. Approximately 150 labourers are available at Benito Juarez Road underpass project site, while another 100 are available at Shastri Park and Seelampur flyover construction sites.

“Construction work will be started at these sites in a couple of days. However, the available labour is not enough to ensure that the project moves forward at the required pace. So, initially at least, the progress is expected to be slow. We have asked the contractors to arrange more workforce so that the progress is not affected,” a senior PWD official, not wishing to be named, said.

The NBCC (India) Ltd, which is in-charge of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment and other central government projects, said it will start the work with the available construction material and labour. The workforce for Pragati Maidan project is staying near the site. The project, which started in July 2017, is scheduled to be ready by the year-end.

“The NBCC has around 15 on-going projects in Delhi such as IIT-Delhi, East Kidwai Nagar, Pragati Maidan IEEC, and Vanijya Bhawan, among others. With the government giving the go-ahead for construction activities in the city, we have initiated the process to resume work at those sites that have labourers available. A few sites have resumed work from today ( Monday),” PK Gupta, CMD, NBCC-India Ltd, said.

According to DMRC officials, they have also started the assessment process and have enough workforce to restart construction activities.

A DMRC official, on condition of anonymity, said nearly 3,500 workers are living at various construction sites in Delhi and NCR and there would be no problem in resuming work at these sites.

Anuj Dayal, executive director corporate communication, DMRC, said, “The DMRC is geared up to commence construction work at its sites as per the government directions. All necessary preparatory activities such as reopening of site offices, deputation of necessary personnel, ensuring the availability of machinery and materials are being taken up.”

The DMRC had started the construction work of Phase-4 at Haiderpur Badli Mor on December 31, 2019. This work is also expected to resume soon.