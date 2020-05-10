Sections
Home / Cities / Doctor among two Covid-19 patients discharged in Ambala

Doctor among two Covid-19 patients discharged in Ambala

The number of active cases has come down to 25

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A doctor among two Covid-19 patients, who had tested positive for the virus on May 4 in Ambala, were discharged on Sunday.

Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “The 26-year-old doctor was discharged after her reports turned negative. Another patient, who had tested positive on the same day, has also been discharged and both will be quarantined for 14 days.”

There are 41 cases in the district. The number of active cases has come down to 25 with two deaths.

