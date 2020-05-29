Sections
Home / Cities / Doctor, food delivery man booked for posting memes against ex-CM

Doctor, food delivery man booked for posting memes against ex-CM

The Kamothe police have booked a doctor and a food delivery man for allegedly posting memes ridiculing a former chief minister of Maharashtra on a social media post. No arrest has been made.A...

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:46 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The Kamothe police have booked a doctor and a food delivery man for allegedly posting memes ridiculing a former chief minister of Maharashtra on a social media post. No arrest has been made.

A Kamothe-based civil contractor, also a political party worker, lodged a case at Kamothe police station on Wednesday against the two. The doctor also works for a political party.

According to the police, the duo posted memes on a Facebook post on May 10 on a page dedicated to the former CM. The post questioned the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The duo posted memes in the comment section with a caricature of the former CM and another meme where his face was morphed on a woman leaping a wall to defy the lockdown.



“We have registered a case under sections of Indian Penal Code for defamation, public mischief and violating orders. No arrest has been made and the persons have been issued a notice to join the investigation,” said an officer from Kamothe police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

History-sheeter, aides held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana
May 29, 2020 02:07 IST
Building branch failed to keep online record of CLU, ED charges: Ludhiana MC panel
May 29, 2020 02:04 IST
Party row: Lodhi Club submits internal inquiry report to Ludhiana DC
May 29, 2020 01:59 IST
Over 15,000 migrants board Shramik trains from Ludhiana railway station today
May 29, 2020 01:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.