Doctor’s suicide: Wife, her sisters booked for abetment

Gurugram: Three days after a 39-year-old doctor died after allegedly jumping from the eighth floor of a building, the police on Thursday booked his wife and her two sisters on charges of abetment after the victim’s father filed a complaint against them.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The victim’s family reached the city on Wednesday night and the statement was recorded on Thursday. In the complaint, the victim’s father said his son’s wife and her two siblings had been harassing him. Their divorce proceedings are sub-judice.”

The post mortem was conducted on Thursday afternoon and the body was handed over to the family.

Police said a note, purportedly written by the victim, had stated that no one was responsible for the incident.

Police said an FIR was registered against the three persons under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.