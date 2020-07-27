Doctors stage protest at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital

Pune: Doctors at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (PCMC) staged a protest at the hospital premises on Monday morning after they alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Sandip Waghere verbally abused a doctor after one patient died under treatment on Sunday night.

Following a symbolic protest, doctors resumed duty on Monday afternoon after they met PCMC mayor Usha Dhore.

“Police protection will be provided to doctors and municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar will take a decision soon. The incident will be inquired and no FIR has been lodged. The demands of medical staff like salary, special Covid allowance have been met,” said Dhore.

Waghere, corporator of ward number 21, denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he was present at the hospital as the patient was his friend’s grandmother.

“When I reached the hospital at 11:05 pm, the patient had already died. The doctor on duty said that the patient will be shifted to the ICU ward even though she had died half an hour before. So, I just asked them questions on the treatment given to the 62-year-old Covid positive woman,” said Waghere.