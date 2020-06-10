Doctors threaten mass resignations at Kasturba Hospital over unpaid salaries

New Delhi:

Resident doctors at North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s 450-bedded hospital Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in the Walled City on Wednesday threatened to tender mass resignations if they were not paid their pending salaries for three months by June 16.

Calling for mass resignations, the resident doctors’ association of Kasturba Hospital said in a letter, “This is to inform that the resident doctors have not been salaries for the last three months. All the residents are working in this pandemic Covid-19 situation continuously, putting their and their families’ lives in danger… We are afraid that if we won’t be paid by June 16, 2020, we have to move for mass resignation. We hope the concerned authorities will take immediate action and take our notice on priority to resolve our issue within time.”

The resident doctors said they cannot work without money. Sunil Kumar, president Resident Doctors’ Association Kasturba Hospital, said doctors have not been paid salaries since March, due to which paying house rent, travel expenses and even buying essential commodities is becoming tough for them.

“It is a regular feature. We are never given salaries on a regular basis. After every two-three months, a similar situation arises. We are the front-line workers in times of the coronavirus pandemic. We should be paid our pending salaries as soon as possible and should be ensured a regular salary payout,” Kumar said.

Jai Prakash, the north corporation’s standing committee chairperson, said the civic body was persuading doctors not to take any such step and ensured it was making all efforts to release their salaries at the earliest.

“We are facing a fund crunch and due to the lockdown, our income was further curtailed. So we could not pay our doctors. We have asked the Delhi government to release funds so that their salaries can be paid,” Prakash said.

Kasturba Gandhi is a 450-bedded, maternity and child specialty hospital near Jama Masjid. At least 10 staff members, including PG students, doctors and nurses, had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two months.

The North corporation runs hospitals such as Hindu Rao, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis.

According to civic officials, the north corporation employs around 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers..