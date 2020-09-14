Documentary-maker couple questioned by special cell

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday questioned documentary filmmaker couple Saba Dewan and Rahul Roy in connection with the Delhi riots, a day after former JNU student Umar Khalid was arrested on charges of allegedly conspiring to trigger violence in north-east Delhi this February.

According to a senior police officer who didn’t want to be identified, the couple was sent summons on Sunday to join the probe and they visited the Lodhi Colony office of the Delhi Police’s special cell for questioning.

“Saba Dewan and Rahul Roy have been served notice to join investigation,” was the only official statement released by the police.

“We are questioning them about their role in the riots, and about whatever else they maybe aware of,” said the officer.

Over a dozen people, including Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, have already been questioned in connection with the riots. Apoorvanand had denied allegations of involvement in the Delhi riots.

Neither Dewan, nor Roy, responded to HT’s phone calls and text messages seeking their response.

Delhi police claimed that investigation showed that the couple was part of a WhatsApp group, Delhi Protest Support Group, which was formed in December to “plan the anti-CAA protests”.

Dewan and Roy have been involved in making several documentary films, particularly on the issue of gender justice.

Roy’s name was mentioned in an attachment in one of the riots-related charge sheet submitted by police in a Delhi court last year. The attachment had an alleged disclosure statement by an accused, Devangana Kalita claiming that a host of prominent personalities, including Roy, had instigated the protesters. Police had attached her statement (Kalita had refused to sign this statement), in the charge sheet.

A disclosure statement made before the police is not an admissible evidence in court.

Others, alleged members of the WhatsApp group, who feature in a statement purportedly given by another accused Gulfisha Khatoon were general secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav, Apoorvanand, and advocate Mahmood Pracha.

All of them have criticised Delhi police for dragging their names at the instance of BJP-led Central government to muzzle dissenting voices.

The uproar over these names mentioned in the charge sheet had prompted the Delhi Police to issue a statement that these people were not charge sheeted and that their “names were mentioned in the disclosure statement of one of the accused, which was recorded truthfully”.

As for Dewan, it is the first time that her name has appeared in the ongoing probe in the riots.