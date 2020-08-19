Dog bite victims struggle as Ludhiana govt hospitals run out of vaccine stock

Sections
Over 1.35 lakh dog bite cases were reported in Punjab last year, while 65,000 dog bite cases were reported till June. In 2016, 1.1 lakh cases were reported. In 2017, the number was 1.12 lakh, and in 2018, it was 1.13 lakh.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 18:27 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The district had reported 8,951 dog bite cases till July. The record of August could not be maintained, due to the shortage of vaccine (HT file)

Ludhiana With the district health department focusing on containment and treatment of increasing covid-19 cases, dog bite patients are turning to private clinics due to unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine in government hospitals. A dog bite victim has to undergo a course of seven vials of the vaccine, which is administered free at government hospitals, but costs Rs 300 per vial in a private hospital.

The district had reported 8,951 dog bite cases till July. The record of August could not be maintained, due to the shortage of vaccine. Ludhiana also reported 15,000 dog bite cases last year, and has also been the district with the most number of covid-19 cases to date.

Joginder Singh, a 70-year-old vendor from Hargobind Nagar was bitten by a stray dog on August 5. Joginder claimed that he was denied treatment at civil hospital and was told that the rabies vaccine was out of stock.

“On two occasions, on August 8 and August 12, I was called to the hospital, asked to queue up and then told that the vaccine was not available. Finally, I purchased the remaining vaccines from the market and continued the treatment,” Joginder claimed.



Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said he had asked the officials concerned to look into the matter. In Ludhiana, civil hospital 382 dog bite cases were reported in July, while 937 cases were reported across the district.

“No record of August could be maintained as the vaccine was not available,” say Rita Matthews, matron of the rabies vaccination cell at the civil hospital.

Punjab Health Systems Corporation managing director Tanu Kashyap said, “We ordered 60,000 vaccines last week. Around 18,500 are available with the three warehouses of the state that can be indented by any district as per need. The remaining stock will be received by the next week.”

Dr Preeti Thaware, programme officer, State Rabies Control Programme, said 1.35 lakh dog bite cases were reported last year, while 65,000 dog bite cases were reported till June. In 2016, 1.1 lakh cases were reported. In 2017, the number was 1.12 lakh, and in 2018, it was 1.13 lakh.

