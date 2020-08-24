Sections
Dombivli building collapse: No one injured

Two-storeyed building, Saraswat Niwas in Dombivli’s Tilaknagar collapsed on Monday. As per the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), no one was injured in the...

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:55 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Two-storeyed building, Saraswat Niwas in Dombivli’s Tilaknagar collapsed on Monday. As per the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), no one was injured in the incident as the building was vacant at the time of the collapse.

The building collapsed on two wheelers parked nearby which led to its damage.

The collapse led to a loud noise in the premises which caused panic among the local residents.

As soon as the incident took place the fire department of KDMC and Tilak nagar police team reached the spot. The fire men removed the two wheelers from under the debris.



“The incident took place around 2.30pm. The building was declared dangerous and it was vacant. It did not lead to any injury of casualty,” said a KDMC official, who did not wish to be named.

The civic body had declared this building in dangerous category 20 years back. It was built in 1956.

As per a survey conducted by the KDMC this year, there are 284 buildings categorised as dangerous and 187 in extremely dangerous building category.

