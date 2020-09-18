Dombivli elderly couple gets ₹1.47 lakh power bill, MSEDCL says it accurate

A senior citizen couple in Dombivli, who used to pay around ₹4,000 monthly, has received ₹1.47 lakh as their electricity bill this month.

The bill has come as a huge shock to the couple who live with their son in Milapnagar, Dombivli MIDC. They’ve registered a complaint with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on the exorbitant bill.

Complainant Gajanan Chaudhary, 67, and his wife Gouri, said, “I receive an average bill of ₹4,000 every month. The September bill is for ₹1.47 lakh. I checked with MSEDCL. They said that the bill was correct and I could pay them in three instalments. It is not that we have not paid anything in the last six months. We’ve been paying as per the average reading.”

Chaudhary said his meter was replaced in December. However, MSEDCL did not carry out any reading since January. “All my bills were cleared till December last year. After the replacement of the meter, they did not note any reading and used to charge us for average usage. Even during lockdown, there was no reading done.”

MSEDCL officials, however, claimed that the bill provided to the consumer was accurate.

“The electricity bill provided was accurate according to their electricity usage and meter readings. Three officers, on Wednesday, inspected the electricity meters of the consumer and found it to be accurate,” said Vijay Dudhbhate, public relations officer, MSEDCL.

Dudhbhate added, “Furthermore, their meter readings were not taken until August after lockdown. The meter readings were taken on August 4. At that time, they had used 10,260 units of electricity.

The unit was divided into 7 months and 5 days and they were given an accurate bill. Also, the amount paid by the customer was deducted from the total bill.”