Dombivli foot overbridge opens for commuters, CR bars connectivity to platforms

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:50 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

After almost a year, the Kalyan-end foot overbridge (FoB) at Dombivli railway station was opened to the commuters on Saturday. However, the FoB will only allow commuters to connect between east-west of Dombivli station as the Central Railway (CR) has barred its connectivity to the platform due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The FOB was shut in April 2019 as it was declared dangerous in an audit by the CR. It was dismantled in October 2019. After the collapse of the Himalaya FoB near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on March 14, 2019, in which six were killed and 31 were injured, CR had ordered an audit of all its railway bridges. Many bridges were shut for repairs including the 40-year-old Dombivli FoB.

The Dombivli station sees a footfall of almost four lakh commuters every day.

“The commuters have been complaining about the delay for a long time. Now since the FoB is open, once the railway services resume, commuters can have better connectivity,” said Rupesh Singh, 30, a daily commuter.



An officer from Dombivli railway station, requesting anonymity said,” The FoB was opened for commuters on Saturday to connect from east to west. The connectivity to the platform has not yet resumed, and it will be done only after the directions from the superiors.”

