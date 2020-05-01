Dombivli rail overbridge dismantled in record time of 15 days

Sections
Updated: May 01, 2020 23:50 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

Dombivli rail overbridge has been dismantled in 15 days, said Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The work to repair the 39-year-old bridge will start soon.

Civic officials said the process would have taken around three months if lockdown was not in place. “The shutdown of railway services helped us complete the work without mega blocks. The construction of the new bridge will begin soon,” said an official.

KDMC and Central Railway started dismantling the bridge on April 17 and completed it by April 30.

“The repair of the rail overbridge will be undertaken by Central Railway, while the desk-slab work of the bridge will be carried out by the KDMC,” added the official.



KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has directed the officials to complete the repair work of the rail overbridge and the underpass at Rajaji street within six months.

