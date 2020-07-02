Sections
Home / Cities / Domestic airport: Ambala DC visits villages near airforce station to scout for land

Domestic airport: Ambala DC visits villages near airforce station to scout for land

The DC said, while visiting Garnala, Barnala and Dhankaur villages, said that if a farmer is willing to give land voluntarily, the administration will buy it at the collector rate.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 20:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hiindustan Times Ambala

Deputy commissioner (DC) Ashok Kumar Sharma, along with other officials of the district administration, on Thursday visited the villages surrounding the Ambala air force station to scout for land for the domestic airport that is set to come up here soon.

The DC said that he has spoken to the sarpanches of Garnala, Barnala and Dhankaur villages and told them that if a farmer is willing to give land voluntarily, the administration will buy it at the collector rate. He said after that the administration will initiate discussion with the defence officials.

He added that the airstrip of the air force station will be used and all other details such as cost, area, project duration and flight movements will be discussed further. “The proposed airport will undoubtedly increase the beauty and employment opportunities in the area,” Sharma added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Work on international airport in Ludhiana to kick-start in two weeks
Jul 02, 2020 21:10 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally goes over 92K, casualties rise to 2,864
Jul 02, 2020 21:09 IST
Mumbai’s Covid tally past 80,000 mark, Dharavi’s contribution is small
Jul 02, 2020 21:09 IST
Karnataka hikes salaries of contractual MBBS doctors
Jul 02, 2020 21:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.