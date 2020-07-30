Domino’s employee, three others held for violating lockdown deadline in Ludhiana

An employee of Domino’s Pizza and the owners of three other eateries were arrested for not closing their businesses after 9pm on Thursday night.

Karan Mayur, an employee at the Domino’s outlet near Bhai Bala Chowk, was arrested by the Division Number 6 police. He is a resident of Kartar Nagar.

Similarly, Gurpreet Singh of Shakti Nagar was arrested for keeping his shop, Baba Chicken, in Kochar market, open after 9pm. Sarabha Nagar police arrested Ram Kumar of Barewal for a similar violation.

Pawan Kumar, a juice shop owner, was arrested by the Division Number 8 police, while the owner of Shahi Dhaba at Kailash Chowk was booked for the same violation.

Separate cases under the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act were registered at various police stations.