Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Don’t allow pvt schools to charge full fees: Parents to HP govt

Don’t allow pvt schools to charge full fees: Parents to HP govt

They said that after the state’s decision, private schools have started harassing students and parents for depositing the full fees.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The parents alleged that many schools have not conducted any online classes for the past seven months but are still demanding tuition fee. (Representational photo)

Himachal Pradesh Student Parents Forum has condemned the state government’s decision to authorise private schools and institutions to charge full fees and demanded its withdrawal.

Convener of the forum, Vijendra Mehra, co-convenor Bindu Joshi, members Vivek Kashyap and Falma Chauhan have termed the move as shocking and anti-student.

The forum held that after the state’s decision, private schools have started harassing students and parents for depositing the full fees.

“We are being intimidated through text messages that if the full fee is not deposited, our wards will not be allowed to appear in exams and could be expelled too,” said Mehra.

He alleged that many schools have not conducted any online classes for the past seven months, students have not stayed in hostels for even one day, still they are being pressurised to deposit a total hostel fee of Rs 30,000 per month instead of Rs 4,300 per month.

Mehra said that due to the closure of regular schools due to Covid-19, private school managements have fired half of the teachers, employees, drivers, security staff and class IV employees besides recovering most of the fees from parents by converting 80% of the total fees and charges into tuition fees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:01 IST
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Oct 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Varun Chakravarthy draws first blood, Watson departs
Oct 29, 2020 21:56 IST

latest news

France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass
Oct 29, 2020 22:05 IST
Barcelona looks to turn things around in Spanish league
Oct 29, 2020 22:02 IST
1 dead, 3 injured in car-truck collision in Shimla
Oct 29, 2020 21:59 IST
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.