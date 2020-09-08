Sections
Don’t attend session if having any signs of Covid-19 infection: Himachal Assembly Speaker to MLAs

The members, if they deem fit, should also take initiative to undergo test for Covid-19, he said.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A day after BJP legislator from Indora assembly segment Rita Dhiman tested positive for Covid-19, speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar on Tuesday told the members that anyone of them showing signs of infection should home isolate and not attend the session.

As soon as the house assembled for the second day’s proceedings, Parmar said: “I appeal to the members that if they have slightest of doubt about having Covid-19 infection or any symptoms, immediately go into quarantine and do not come to the house.”

The members, if they deem fit, should also take initiative to undergo test for Covid-19, he added.

Parmar urged all MLAs to undergo thermal screening before entering the Vidhan Sabha. “This is for the safety of all,” he said, adding, “Members should also use face masks properly by covering their nose and mouth completely.”



He said the MLAs should also take all other preventive measures, maintain social distancing and sanitise their hands regularly. “We are all public representatives. Everyone has to stay in touch with the public every day. Let us not spread the infection and motivate the public to avoid it,” he added.

“I request all to strictly follow the Covid-19 norms so that the 10-day monsoon session can be completed,” he said.

